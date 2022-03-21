Iowa State Cyclones

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State men are off to the Sweet 16

An ugly game but sweet finish for the Iowa State men’s basketball team, as the Cyclones are headed to the Sweet 16. ISU’s defense smothered Wisconsin in a 54-49 win in Milwaukee.

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger.

A year after posting a 2-22 record, the Cyclones head back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.

The Badgers shot less than 30 percent and made only two of 22 from three-point range.

Gabe Kalsceur led the Cyclones with 22 points.

Izaiah Brockington added 10 points as the cyclones improved to 22-12 on the season.

