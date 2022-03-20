Wright County Board to Discuss the Budget

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to consider the Wright County Compensation Boards’ recommendations. The board made pay raise recommendations for the salaries of all elected officials in the county which the supervisors can lower. The changes may then be reflected in the employee paychecks of their respective offices.

The board will then incorporate the recommendations or changes into the fiscal year budget for 2022-23. The board may adopt Resolution 2022-21 which calls for the adoption of the budget and the certification of taxes to support the budget.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office wants to create a donation fund for various needs in the department. Those will be followed by a review of a budget amendment and a possible public hearing date to be set. The date is expected to be April 11th at 9:30am.

With the recent redistricting of election precinct boundaries within the county, the board will consider an amendment to Ordinance 63 which specifies these boundaries. This will be a first reading of the amendment.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will outline the Iowa Department of Transportation Secondary Roads budget and give an update on the current status of secondary roads in the county.