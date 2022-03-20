Sunday Talk: Ernst on White House Policy

by U. S. Senator Joni Ernst

President Biden wants Iowans and Americans to believe that skyrocketing prices at the pump are all Vladimir Putin’s fault—but gas prices have been going up since the president’s first day in office, starting with his move to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline.

As if his decision to kill American jobs and reduce our country’s access to gas supplies wasn’t damaging enough, President Biden has also failed to follow through on the promises he made to support Iowa farmers and biofuel producers.

I’ll continue pushing the Biden administration to unleash American energy production and reduce our dependence on foreign adversaries for our energy needs—including with my bipartisan Home Front Energy Independence Act that would replace Russian oil with clean, American-made renewable fuels that are available right now.

Here’s what else I’ve been working on this week:

Urging Biden to Send Polish MiGs to Ukraine

Putin and his army continue to target innocent Ukrainian civilians, their public infrastructure, farms, hospitals, and even homes. The Ukrainian people, under President Zelenskyy, have fought back valiantly, but they need more support from the United States and our NATO allies.

President Biden must act immediately to transfer MiGs and air defense systems to our allies and allow the Ukrainians to protect their people and their country. Every second counts.

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Will Soon Become a Reality

This week, I was honored to take part in the inaugural Ruck the Reserve event, and to join alongside veterans, advocates, and Gold Star families in proudly saying that the Global War on Terrorism Memorial will soon become a reality on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.—where it belongs.

The STUDENT Act

Iowa students and their families should have a clear picture about the true costs associated with their loans so they can fully understand how they’ll impact their future. I joined Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) in introducing the STUDENT Act that would pull back the curtain and give prospective students a clear estimate of the costs they would owe years down the road before they take out a loan.

It’s critical we do everything we can—as quickly as we can—to protect and keep our communities safe from disastrous weather events. That’s why I joined Senator Grassley in introducing the TORNADO Act to simplify, update and improve forecasting technology and infrastructure.

Pushing Back Against Federal Overreach

I’m leading new legislation, called the EPA Transparency Act, to increase congressional oversight over far-reaching and burdensome rules and regulations by President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Iowa’s farmers and small businesses.

“If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”

As autocrats around the world, from Russia to China, try to crack down on citizens’ freedom of information, I introduced the Watchdog Act to ensure here in America we open our government to the public and the officials we pay with our tax dollars fully comply with our transparency laws.

The Watchdog Act

I introduced The WatchdogAct.It will restore the balance of power in Washington—and it will help hold federal agencies accountable to taxpayers and ensure money is being well spent.

Transparency matters. Let’s open the windows to the government as wide as possible, and let the sunshine in.

For more updates on what’s happening in Washington, D.C. and Iowa, be sure to ‘Like’ my Facebook page, follow me on Twitter and Instagram @SenJoniErnst, and subscribe to my YouTube channel.

Thank you!