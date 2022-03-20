Schoneman Sentenced on Possession Charges

Anthony Schoneman of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 26, 2021.

Schoneman was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Fickel Schoneman was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.