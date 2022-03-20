Hancock Board to Review Road Work

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am to consider a correction to a resolution declaring committed funds for the new fiscal year budget. The board must take action to clarify the error before enacting the new budget.

The board will hear from Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis who will give a report on the current condition of the roads and ask for some contracts to be awarded on two bridge projects. They are replacement bridges for the aging current ones. In order to complete the work, Purvis will ask for some temporary road closures and some additional summer help.

Landfill of North Iowa has proposed some costs associated with the county joining them for trash services. The board will consider a letter of intent to do so and may approve it.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.