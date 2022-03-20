Donna Joy Gilbertson, age 86 of Forest City, Iowa passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

