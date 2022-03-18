Legislature Discusses Changes in Appointing District Judges

The Iowa Legislature is looking at how the selection of judges at some of the highest levels takes place. The process is being examined to make sure that the most qualified are moved into these open positions when they become available. Iowa Senator Dennis Guth outlined how the process came about.

The process allowed for the Bar Association to have an edge in nominating a candidate, which meant there was possibility that favoritism could occur.

The possibility also existed that a particular group could sway the outcome of a vote on the court instead of a true interpretation of the law.

The legislature will forward the bill to Reynolds for her consideration.