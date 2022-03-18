Lake Mills City Council to Move Forward on Miniature Golf Course

The Lake Mills City Council will meet on Monday evening beginning at 7pm to hold a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget and the certification of taxes to support the budget. Resolution 22-08 will then go before the council for approval calling for the passage of the budget and taxes.

A second hearing will take place discussing the construction of a proposed 18-hole miniature golf course for the city residents. City Clerk Diane Price stated that the council will have an engineer look into costs, specifications, and plans for the project.

Afterward, the board is expected to pass a resolution that will award the construction contract to Larson Contracting of Lake Mills.

The council will then turn their attention to the proposed water and sewer rate increases which have been proposed. Susan Gerlach, Public Financial Management will address the council.

The council will also look into setting a date for a public hearing on an amendment to the 2022 Urban Renewal Plan. This will be followed by a planning and zoning recommendation to change lats 2, 3, 4, and 5 of Stewart’s Subdivision from R-2 to C-2 zoning status and set a public hearing date on the matter.

The council will be asked to approve an eighth pay estimate of $31,628.29 to Otter Creek Mechanical Incorporated for generator installation work at the Light Plant. They will then hear about a proposal from Kluesner Construction for crack filling on city streets.