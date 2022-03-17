Winnebago Unveils New Technology and Product Innovations at Bi-Annual Dealer Meeting

Winnebago Industries, Inc., announced multiple new technology and product innovations at its bi-annual dealer meeting this week, which ran March 14-16 in Savannah, Ga.

Approximately 200 dealers attended the meeting, where Winnebago’s legacy as an industry leader and pioneer in innovation was on full display. The company celebrated the manufacture of its 500,000th motorhome, becoming the first brand to reach such a milestone. It also shared advances in digital shopping tools, digital vehicle connectivity, and dealer support resources aimed at improving owner and dealer experiences. Finally, Winnebago shared multiple innovations to existing models, as well as the principles guiding future production: Human-Centered, Connected, Sustainable and Electric.

“Winnebago’s long-lasting leadership in the RV industry is attributable to our relentless focus on customers and innovation,” said Huw Bower, President of Winnebago Outdoors. “We develop and enhance products based entirely on their emerging needs and desires, with a steady focus always on quality, safety and service. Our commitment to innovation also means being on the leading edge of digital technology, giving customers access to tools and information to improve the purchasing and ownership experience, and equipping our dealer partners with insights and resources to facilitate sales and deliver exceptional service.”

Enhanced Digital Shopping, Higher-Quality Sales Leads

With a pulse on consumer shopping habits, Winnebago anticipated early that the Covid-19 pandemic would change how customers preferred to shop. In response to this growing trend, Winnebago recently launched several new tools on Winnebago.com to meet customers’ desire to do more stages of shopping via their home computers or mobile devices, and easily find a dealer for the final step in the ownership journey. Digital shopping tools include:

● Help me Choose, for help choosing an RV class

● FindMyRV, for help selecting the right model and requesting a dealer quote

● Compare Floorplans, for a side-by-side view of up to three floorplans

In addition, Winnebago has expanded its Factory Concierge Service featuring live product experts to answer customers’ questions and help connect them with dealers. Bower shared that Winnebago plans to roll out additional shopping tools in the future, which will further support consumers’ entire shopping journey, from online to in-person dealer visits.

“We are working closely with our dealer partners to develop these tools,” said Bower. “Together we aim to simplify the shopping experience, equipping customers with the information they need to make purchasing decisions, while also driving more high-quality ‘super leads’ to dealers. It’s a true win/win partnership.”

Improved Owner and Dealer RV Connectivity

Dealers also learned about Winnebago’s innovative use of technology to build a connected ecosystem between customers and their vehicles to make it easier and more enjoyable to own and operate their RVs. A new mobile app (IOS and Android), launching this spring for 2018-2022 vehicles, will improve owners’ familiarity with their vehicle systems and help with their service needs. Future updates will accommodate earlier vehicles and include features to assist with additional aspects of customers’ RV experiences and dealer fleet management.

Greater Dealer Support with SourceBook

Winnebago’s SourceBook app has proven successful in helping dealers deliver more efficient and effective service to customers, thanks to fast and easy access to comprehensive vehicle information. Colonial RV Sales Manager Kristen Vielma describes SourceBook as a game-changer, noting, “Having the ability to access complete model and supplier information at a moment’s notice helps us gain customers’ trust by providing them with quick and detailed information.”

“Our goal is for dealers to feel empowered to deliver the best possible sales and service experience to customers and prospects,” said Bower. “SourceBook is emblematic of Winnebago’s agility in the digital age as we strive to continuously deliver useful insights and assistance to our valued dealer partners.” New Product Innovations

Finally, Bower shared information about upcoming Winnebago product innovations, which were informed by emerging consumer insights and guided by the company’s focus on a future of human-centered, connected, sustainable and electric products.

Winnebago discussed with dealers the first-of-a-kind all-electric zero-emission e•RV concept vehicle that was unveiled at the Florida RV Supershow earlier this year, and which embodies all four of the innovation focus areas.

In addition, they shared many product innovations that will be launching in the near future including:

● Two new National Park Foundation edition vehicles, a Vista / Sunstar (29V) and a Solis.

● Updated models and floor plans for Class A models, the Adventurer (35F) and the Forza (34T)

● New floor plans for the Hike 100 (1316FP) and Minnie 2327TB.

For more information about these and other exciting products, check out Winnebago Insider.