Winnebago Industries Announces Quarterly Dividends

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on March 16, 2022, the

Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on April 27, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2022.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 31 quarters.