Senate Bill Forces All School Board Members to Vote on Measures

Though no known cases like this have taken place here locally, there is an opportunity for a school board member not to vote on an issue. For the patrons of the district where this takes place, it can be rather frustrating not to know how the entire board feels or which was it leans. State Senator Dennis Guth explained that there is a new measure which stops that practice making its way through the legislature.

With controversial issues coming before school boards such as literature, textbooks, class sizes, and educational hires, Guth feels it is important to know where the entire board stands on an issue.

The board must make an accounting of each vote as a matter of public record.