Area 4 H Students Tour the Gettysburg Battlefield

The members of 4H in Worth County and portions of Winnebago County are getting a tour of Washington, D. C. and other historic landmarks. One of those is Madison Brandstad who got the chance to tour the battlefield of Gettysburg.

The experience of actually walking the hallowed ground of the battlefield is more than students can get from a textbook or film. For Brandstad, it was a chance to experience firsthand, the very passion she enjoys which is history.

She stated that she and her friends got to see a very special display that takes you back to the days of the battle and that it was more than just pictures on a wall.

Brandstad realizes the impact of the battlefield and the sacrifices made for freedom of all people in the United States. For her, this historic site should be seen and experienced by all.

ISU Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson stated that many of the students who travel to D. C., come back with a hunger to want to accomplish more in 4 H such as state and national competitions.

The students will continue their trip today before coming home over the weekend.