After Dem’s Partisan Drug Pricing Plan failed, Grassley Invites Action on Bipartisan Wyden-Grassley Bill

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) spoke at the Senate Finance Committee hearing about his bipartisan Wyden-Grassley Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act (PDPRA) to lower prescription drugs costs. Grassley reiterated his commitment to passing the bipartisan and negotiated PDPRA. You can find Senator Grassley’s prepared remarks below.

Beginning in 2019, as chairman, Senator Grassley held three hearings on lowering the cost of prescription drug prices, a bill mark-up, and conducted numerous bipartisan meetings to advance bipartisan prescription drug deal. PDPRA passed the Senate Finance Committee on a bipartisan vote, 19 to 9. PDPRA lower costs for seniors saving $72 billion, saves taxpayers $95 billion, and is the only comprehensive prescription drug bill that can pass the U.S. Senate with more than 60 votes. You can find additional details about the bipartisan PDPRA by clicking HERE.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Grassley has spoken about his bipartisan efforts to lower prescription drugs costs with President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Becerra, members of the Problem Solvers Caucus Health Care Working Group, rank-and-file members of Congress and White House staff. Since then, Grassley has never stopped working to pass his balanced, bipartisan and comprehensive drug pricing bill.