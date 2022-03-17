Following Zelenskyy Address, Ernst Says: “America has to be on the side of freedom.”

After attending Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress Wednesday morning, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called on the Biden administration to commit to providing the Ukrainian people with the defense capabilities, including the Polish MiGs, they need to counter Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against their sovereign nation.

Ernst, who commended President Zelenskyy as a “fearless leader,” called on President Biden to send a signal to Putin that the United States is behind Ukraine by backfilling our NATO allies and providing the Ukrainians with the lethal aid they urgently need.