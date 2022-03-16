Buffalo Center is the Latest Site for Gas Siphoning Incident

On Tuesday around 1am, a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling in Buffalo Center when the officer came across two individuals dressed in black sweatshirts standing between vehicles parked outside of a business located on Highway 9.

The oncoming officer watched as the suspects fled on foot from the area and were not able to be located.

When investigating the area, it appears these individuals may have been trying to steal gasoline from the parked vehicles. Those with any information, home surveillance videos, or footage should contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 585-2828.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that with the expected rise in gasoline prices in the coming months, it is anticipated that incidents such as this will be on the rise. They are asking residents to be sure to lock and secure their vehicles when left unattended.