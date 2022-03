This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills high school.

Wyatt Helming had an all-tournament-worthy performance for the Lake Mills Bulldogs last week. Helming had 11 rebounds and six points in the quarterfinals. He followed that up with 36 points and 12 rebounds – a double-double – in the state semifinals. Helming was selected to the Class 1A all-tournament team and honored for his performance.