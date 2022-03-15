Winnebago Industries Celebrates Building its 500,000th Motorhome

Winnebago , the flagship brand in the premium portfolio of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced today it has become the first industry brand to reach an amazing milestone. Winnebago Industries’ Kelli Harms talked about this historic landmark in production.

The company marked the occasion with events across all its facilities, with a special event held at its North Iowa campus in Lake Mills, where the vehicle ceremoniously rolled off the production line. The 500,000th motorhome is the popular Revel, a model introduced four years ago.

All North Iowa campus employees gathered for Winnebago President Huw Bower’s remarks and celebrated the Revel’s roll off the production line. Winnebago paused business across all facilities to allow every employee to join in the celebration. To commemorate the milestone, Winnebago also created a short video honoring the brand’s legacy and achievement.

The event was particularly meaningful to Winnebago team members, especially the top ten-most senior employees who have been with the company for multiple decades and can remember some of the earliest vehicles.

The Revel leads the category in meeting demand for a rugged RV to take customers off-road and off-grid for extended outdoor escapes. It features four-wheel-drive, elevated ground clearance, and a long-lasting lithium battery to power RV systems.

Winnebago has significant plans for exciting new products to continue to delight customers as they travel, explore and play. Anyone who is interested in learning more about these products can check out Winnebago Insider to learn more and what’s in store for the years ahead.