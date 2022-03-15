Michael Boyd Christianson, our very favorite cowboy, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 18th at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice, IA at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The family humbly requests attendees to wear their best Wranglers, bib overalls, cowboy hats, and cowboy boots.

In lieu of gifts, please donate to the Lake Mills Food Shelf (101 S Mill St,Lake Mills, IA 50450) or your local FFA chapter.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221