On March 14, 2022, Joan Margaret (Mehus) Olson of Lake Mills, IA, loving wife and mother, passed away at the Forest City Good Samaritan Center at the age of 90.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. in Lake Mills, with Pastor Joel Guttormson and Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating.

Cremation will take place following the service with inurnment on Saturday, March 19 at 11:00 AM in St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery, rural Belmond.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main St in Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.