Garner Adds Procurement Procedures
Cities throughout the area make sure that their liabilities are reduced when entering into agreements and working relationships with outside entities. In the case of the city of Garner, they went forward with procurement procedures when working with NIACOG and some of the grant programs. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained.
The council and mayor passed Resolution 2022-14 which outlines these procedures to be followed when working with NIACOG.