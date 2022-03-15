Forest City Looks to Update Its Sanitation Fleet

The city of Forest City is looking to make some changes in its sanitation fleet. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter explained that the city has received some quotes on a dump truck.

With the trucks running various routes Monday through Friday throughout the city and back and forth between dump sites, mileage along with wear and tear take their toll on the vehicles. With the current supply chain issues, the city has to be proactive in getting the truck now.

Prices on these vehicles may go up in the coming year so the city also saw it wise to buy now in order to save taxpayer dollars while maintaining their fleet.