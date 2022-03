Dwight Iver Olson, 66 of Thompson, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN after a courageous battle with oral cancer.

A Memorial Benefit will be held 1:00 – 6:00 P.M., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and will be used to set up a scholarship fund.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of arrangements. www.schottfuneralhomes.com