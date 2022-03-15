Area Small Dairies Get State Help

Area small dairies are always looking at expansion opportunities if they arise. One of the issues, particularly in the current economy has to do with material and operational costs. The Iowa Legislature has taken steps to assist these dairy operations with expansion costs according to State Senator Dennis Guth.

With rising infrastructure and operational costs, area small dairies are looking to keep up and grow. Guth feels that this helps them achieve that goal.

The measure still has to get approval from Governor Kim Reynolds before these funds can be released.