Winnebago County Board to Meet

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am with a discussion on secondary roads. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will review current projects, repairs, and grading of the roads.

The board will review drainage matters including the cleaning of Drainage District 11’s Lower Ditch. The board may discuss issues that have been brought to their attention. With the coming of spring, new projects may begin to crop up.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.