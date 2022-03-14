Lake Mills Council Sets City Wide Cleanup Date

Every area city has at least one date set aside when they allow for residents to throw out the things they don’t want to keep anymore. In Lake Mills, the city council has decided on a date for this year according to City Clerk Diane Price.

The clean-up day will involve the city both accepting materials, appliances, and other items while still others need to be taken to a specific site.

More details on the clean-up day in Lake Mills will be released shortly.