Kanawha Continues Funding It’s Public Pool

The Kanawha City Council is taking steps to assure accountability in funding the Kanawha public pool. The council passed a resolution that will give money to the aquatic center to help the facility financially. The pool is not owned by the city and because the State Auditor’s Office is requiring that agreements be in place to provide funding to non-government agencies or businesses, the city had to take this action.

The city finds that public swimming pools provide a means of social interaction, relaxation, exercise, and have the ability to bring together a diverse group of individuals. As such, they have agreed to provide $10,000 in annual support to the aquatic center. The city maintains the option to terminate the agreement, but believes it needs the pool for its citizens.

The city has incorporated the donation into the upcoming fiscal year budget.