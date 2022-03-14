Garner to Move Forward on State Street Repair Bid Letting

One of the many projects that the city of Garner will undertake this year is the State Street project. This long overdue effort is now moving forward and will help area downtown businesses and residents. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained the details of the project which will also be revealed in a-soon-to-take-place public meeting.

Schmidt went on to say that this is only part of the entire State Street project that the city has planned for the future.

The city will hold a bid letting shortly to move the project forward.

If the bids come in towards the liking of the council, action may be taken at the next council meeting to initialize the work.