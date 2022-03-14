Area Producers are Hopeful as Dairy Bill Passes the Iowa Senate

A bill to allow the sale of fresh raw milk has passed the Iowa Senate and for small local producers, this means an additional revenue stream coming into their business. Iowa Senator Dennis Guth explained that this is merely a step forward.

While some may have preconceived notions on the viability of raw fresh milk, there is a significant market for the product.

Still the speculation remains as to exactly how safe the milk really is. Guth explained that safeguards have been put in place to handle this.

It is hoped by some that small local producers can begin selling their raw milk this year.