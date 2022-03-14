COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State is the 11-seed in the Midwest Regional

Iowa State is the 11th seed in the Midwest Regional and will play LSU on Friday in Milwaukee, the hometown of Cyclone coach T.J Otzelberger. The Cyclones head into the NCAA tournament with a 20-12 record.

The Cyclones take on an LSU team that saw head coach Will Wade fired amid an NCAA investigation.

Otzelberger took over the Cyclone program that won two games a year ago.

The winner on Friday will advance to take on the winner of the game between Wisconsin and Colgate.