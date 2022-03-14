4H State Recognition Day Scheduled

Many area 4 H members have done some extraordinary work with projects and community efforts. As a result, they may be recognized at the state level according to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

Opportunities for 4H members do not end there according to Johnson as some of these members may become representatives on a national level.

In the last few years, members from Worth County have participated in the national Congress and Johnson is hoping that the current group has the opportunity to continue that trend.