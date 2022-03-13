Wright County Board to Hold Budget Hearing

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to hear from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. They will deliver their monthly revenue report and discuss the activities of the department.

The board will then hold a public hearing on the 2022-23 budget. The county has been working with county department heads and groups to arrive at the current proposed budget. If there are no significant objections, the board may move to approve the measure. The hearing will begin at 9:30am.

At 10am, Tyler Conley, Project Engineer with Bolton and Menk will give a project update on their company and services provided.

The board will also hear from Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons will give a status report on the state of county roads. This will include projects, resurfacing, and repairs.