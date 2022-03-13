Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Congressional Week

by U. S. Senator Randy Feenstra

HOUSE PASSES LEGISLATION TO FUND OUR MILITARY, INCREASE BORDER SECURITY, AND DELIVER CRITICAL AID TO UKRAINE

Late Wednesday night, the House passed two separate defense and nondefense funding packages that now await consideration in the Senate. I was proud to vote for the defense portion that funds our military, gives our troops a well-deserved pay raise, enhances border security, and delivers critical aid to Ukraine.

On the other hand, I could not support the nondefense portion. It included wasteful, pork-barrel spending and billions of dollars to let the IRS audit law-abiding taxpayers with no consequences whatsoever.

As a strong fiscal hawk, I will not turn a blind eye to our crushing $30 trillion debt. It’s time to get serious about cutting the pork out of the federal government and returning that money to Iowa taxpayers and families.

INCREASING BIOFUEL PRODUCTION IN IOWA TO ACHIEVE AMERICAN ENERGY INDEPENDENCE On Tuesday, I led the entire Iowa congressional delegation in sending a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan urging the Biden Administration to prioritize American energy independence in light of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and record-high fuel prices at home. As the top ethanol producing state in the nation, Iowa can lead the charge against foreign oil and gas and replace this energy void with Iowa-grown biofuels. They are good for consumers, good for farmers, and good for our environment. President Biden’s decisions to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline and end federal oil and gas drilling are impacting us all at the pump. But, with the help of biofuels, we can lower gas prices, secure our energy independence, and drain Putin’s war chest once and for all.

HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE HEARING ON RURAL DEVELOPMENT Earlier this week, the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit held a hearing on rural development in America, which is a bipartisan priority in Congress, especially for those of us from the Midwest. I noted that our rural communities in the 4th district are in real need of targeted investments to expand broadband for our families and small businesses. This is a must to help rural America compete in the 21st century. I also highlighted the USDA’s successful BioPreferred program and its importance for ethanol and other biofuel producers in rural Iowa. Particularly with the growing threat of Russia, China, and Iran, we need to be able to utilize bioproducts like biofuels to power our country and end our reliance on foreign oil.

TALKING AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE IN RURAL IOWA

This week, I met with Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield that serves 1.6 million Iowans and employs 1,700 people across our state. We talked about the need to lower prescription drug costs, develop more lifesaving cures for the most devastating diseases, and expand affordable, accessible healthcare in our rural communities. The health and wellbeing of Iowa families is a top priority for me, and I believe that we can work in a bipartisan manner to reduce healthcare costs and keep every Iowan healthy. SITTING DOWN WITH IOWA BANKERS ASSOCIATION

On Monday, I had the opportunity to meet with the Iowa Bankers Association and hear about the issues facing the banking community and their customers in Iowa. We talked about the devastating impacts that across-the-board tax hikes would have on our families and small businesses and the urgent need to address our crippling $30 trillion debt. Glad they could make the trip from Iowa to D.C.!

EGGS AND ISSUES TOWN HALL IN ESTHERVILLE

On Saturday, I attended an Eggs and Issues town hall open to the public in Estherville. We had an engaging conversation on the war in Ukraine, the upcoming Farm Bill, border security, and many other issues impacting Iowa and our country. As I made clear, we are government together and I will always make sure every Iowan’s voice is heard in the halls of Congress.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: INFLATION SMASHES 40-YEAR RECORDS Inflation is out of hand. Over the last year, the price of everyday goods and services has increased by nearly 8%! Iowans are feeling that extra cost every time they check out at the grocery store or fill up their gas tank. We have to rein in our reckless spending and get our fiscal house in order. If we don’t, these inflationary numbers will only get much worse.