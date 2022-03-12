Recognizing Natural Gas Utility Workers Day on March 18th

In all kinds of weather and communities, Iowans have come to depend on natural gas, whether it’s cooking meals on a natural gas range or backyard grill to keeping our homes warm in the bitter cold of winter and water piping-hot for a steamy shower. This is thanks in part to the natural gas utility workers who keep natural gas safely flowing – no matter the weather or time of day. It’s because of this focus on safety and dedication to customer service that National Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day is observed on March 18 each year.

This year, Black Hills Energy is recognizing their team members who work tirelessly to ensure their customers’ safety by responding to emergencies, including challenging weather conditions at all hours of the day or night, assisting local fire departments and always being ready to provide the safe, reliable natural gas our communities depend on to fuel their homes and businesses.

Black Hills Energy natural gas technicians in Iowa have a collective 1,822 years of experience and are responsible for safely maintaining approximately 5,348 total miles of natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure in the state. Their 290 employees throughout Iowa carefully maintain those lines to make sure homes and businesses receive the natural gas they need. In addition to this important work, their employees can also be counted on to volunteer in their communities and support programs like Black Hills Cares energy assistance programs and the local United Way to lend a helping hand to neighbors in need.

“We’re observing March 18 to recognize our natural gas utility workers who safely provide natural gas to our customers in 133 communities in Iowa,” said Shirley Welte, vice president of gas operations for the state. “Our priority is always safety, but we also want to recognize our team members for always being ready to answer the call to assist a neighbor or customer in need. Our Black Hills Energy team members commit daily to deliver the energy our communities rely on, and it’s because of their commitment to safety and dedication to customer service that we celebrate their efforts, not just today, but every day.”