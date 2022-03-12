Last Call for Nominations on the Areas Best Burger

Iowa’s beef producers are asking their fellow Iowans to help find Iowa’s Best Burger in 2022. In this year’s quest, the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association are encouraging you to nominate your favorite burger.

The first phase of this year’s contest began on February 14. To qualify for the title, burgers must be a 100% real-beef patty, served on a bun or bread product and cooked to 160° F doneness. The nomination period will close at 5PM on March 14.

“The more nominations a restaurant receives, the better chance they have to make it on the Top 10 list,” says Kylie Peterson, Director of Marketing for the Iowa Beef Council. “It’s a tight race to the finish line, so cast your vote to help push your favorite to the top.”

The 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger Top 10 restaurants will be announced March 18 on WHO Radio’s “The Big Show”. Finalists will receive a certificate and be eligible for a secret visit and taste-test by contest judges. The 2022 Best Burger in Iowa will be announced on May 2, 2022, with the kick-off of May Beef Month in Iowa.

Details about the contest, rules, and the voting form are available on the Iowa Beef Industry Council website, www.iabeef.org. Burger lovers can also find a link to the online nomination form at the Iowa Beef Council Facebook page; or by texting BEEF to (515) 337-8924. Photos of your favorite burger can be shared socially using #IABestBurger.

In 2021, nominations were received from more than 200 towns across the state. The final winners in previous years were: 2021 – Bambino’s, Ossian; 2020 – Twisted Tail Steakhouse & Saloon, BeeBeetown; 2019 – Wood Iron Grille, Oskaloosa; 2018 – Café Baudelaire, Ames; 2017 – The Smokin’ Hereford, Storm Lake; 2016 – The Chuckwagon Restaurant, Adair; 2015 – The Cider House, Fairfield; 2014 – Brick City Grill, Ames; 2013 – 61 Chop House Grille, Mediapolis; 2012 – Coon Bowl III, Coon Rapids; 2011 – Rusty Duck, Dexter; 2010 – Sac County Cattle Company, Sac City.