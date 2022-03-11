World Premiere of Monkey Mania in Forest City

Ther Lego Movie Project Monkey Mania will have its world premiere at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City on Saturday night. Nate Forsberg of Forest City is on the Winnebago County ISU Extension Council and said he conceived of this project through his two sons, Grant and Hudson.

Forsberg stated that there a multitude of applications that bring the project together.

Monkey Mania will be shown at 7pm on Saturday night but Forsberg says the public should make plans to get there early.

Forsberg says the big component of the story is the power of kindness and compassion.