Grassley, Colleagues Urge Biden to Reverse Course and Allow Transfer of Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and nearly 40 of his colleagues in urging President Joe Biden to work with Poland and NATO to immediately transfer much-needed airpower and other support to Ukraine. This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the U.S. and NATO to send additional fighter jets, but the Biden administration denied Poland the option of transferring these jets to Ukraine.

“While we commend the lethal aid that your Administration has sent to Ukraine thus far, we strongly disagree with your decision to delay and deny Poland the option to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine,” the lawmakers wrote. “We implore you to direct your Department of Defense to facilitate the transfer of aircraft, air defense systems, and other capabilities by and through our NATO partners immediately.”

As Putin continues ruthlessly attacking hospitals, daycares and farms – murdering hundreds of civilians – the senators reiterate the urgency of the moment as the Ukrainian military’s continued success hinges on receiving additional lethal aid.

“We cannot allow Putin to gain an advantage because of a failure to provide the Ukrainians with needed weaponry, ammunition, communications equipment, and medical supplies. We implore you to act without delay to provide urgently needed airpower that will bolster the ability of the Ukrainian armed forces to defend their country and help save civilian lives,” the lawmakers concluded.

Read the full letter by clicking HERE.

During remarks given on the Senate floor yesterday, Grassley urged his colleagues to support sending Ukraine any resources needed to stop Putin’s mass murder, saying “any bureaucratic delays now are unacceptable.” Grassley also helped introduce a bill that would provide Ukraine with additional lethal aid – including aircraft as requested by Zelenskyy, communications equipment and logistics support. Read more about Grassley’s efforts to support Ukraine and punish Russia by clicking here.