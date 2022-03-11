Lilian Nelson wins the Indoor 1500 meters, Clear Lake girls team finished 3rd at IGHSAU State Indoor Track Meet

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union held their Indoor State Track meet on Friday at Iowa State University in Ames. Forest City’s Lilian Nelson won the 1500 meters, running a time of 5:03.61. Clear Lake’s Addison Doughan was 2nd in 5:08.61. The Forest City Sprint Medley team of Emma Anderson, Karly Lambert, Jalyn Hovenga, and Nelson finished 3rd in 2:00.69. Forest City also finished 8th in the 4×400, with Nelson, Hovenga, Anderson, and Tessa Swearingen running 4:37.42. Forest City scored 17 team points, tying for 11th place with Dike-New Hartford, and South Hamilton. Clear Lake finished tied for 3rd with 36 points, along with Mid Prairie, Wellman.

For the Lions, Doughan also finished 2nd in the 3000 in 11:32.12, Reese Brownlee was 2nd in the 400 in 1:00.92 and 2nd in the Long Jump at 17′ 0.25″. Anna Feuerbach was 3rd in the 800 in 2:33.93. The Shuttle Hurdle relay was 4th in 44.76 with Mariposa Coleman, Maddie Leisure, Ava Richtsmeier, and Annika Nelson. The 4×400 team of Leisure, Lydia Brattrud, Rebekah Steinbron, and Brownlee was 5th in 4:33.29, the Sprint Medley team was 6th in 2:03.36, running Makella Jacobs, Leisure, Brownlee, and Brattrud. The 4×800 relay was 7th in 11:38.29 with Feuerbach, Alexis Hauge, Jadyn Heesch, and Steinbron.

For Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Mikayla Beisel finished 4th in the 60 meter hurdles, in 10.10, while teammate Kennedy Trca was 5th in 10.24. Beisel was 3rd in the 2A High Jump with 5′ 2″, while the Shuttle Hurdle team was 7th in 45.05, with Beisel, Clarrisa Hasty, Exra Heifner, and Trca running. The 4×400 team also finished 7th, in 4:37.19, with Trca, Hasty, Heifner, and Beisel the quartet running in that event.

Saint Ansgar’s Natalie Bork was 2nd in the 1A 400, running 1:02.24, Madison Hillman was 2nd in the Shot Put, throwing 32′ 7″, the Shuttle Hurdle team won the 1A race in 42.30, running Sarah Wagner, Kennedy Schwiesow, Brianna Minnis, and Aspen Falk. The Sprint Medley team was 8th in 2:01.25, with Wagner, Jaci Woods, Lia Halfman, and Bork. The Saints tied for 7th with 27 points.

West Fork’s Breckyn Dickman finished 7th in the Shot Put in 1A, throwing 29′ 9″.