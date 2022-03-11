Kanawha Council Explores the Itron Water Meter Systems

The Kanawha City Council met this week to discuss a possible change in water meters and reading units.

Steve Brush from VanWert Company in Grundy Center gave a presentation on the Itron water meter reading system. The summarized proposal was $26,400 for meter and endpoints. An additional $12,870 would be for software and hardware for the project which would bring the total project cost to $39,270.

Optional residential water meter installations would be around $20,400.

The coucil took the matter into consideration and may act on the project in future meetings.