Forest City Residents Being Solicited by Water Pipe Insurance

The residents in Forest City may be getting insurance solicitations in the mail concerning their water pipes. The city is aware of these mailings according to Forest City Water/Wastewater Department Director Kevin Reichs stating that homeowners need to take responsibility for the pipes on their property.

This means that homeowners will need to consider coverage for the lines leading into the house.

This can be concerning to some residents because of how far down the pipes are buried in the yard and if they can be exposed to frozen soil or air temperatures.

Some costs are not covered by insurance, so it is wise to thoroughly investigate the policy. Reichs stated that his department is ready to assist anyone with questions on these solicitations.

The Forest City Hall can be reached at (641) 585-3574.