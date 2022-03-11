Crime & PoliceNews
Collymore Sentenced on Possession Charges
Twon Collymore of Columbia, South Carolina, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on November 13, 2021. Collymore was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Collymore was placed on probation for a period of one year to the Department of Corrections.