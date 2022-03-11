AgricultureAudioMediaNews
4H Leader Meeting Scheduled in Mason City
Area 4 H leaders will soon be gathering together to get more information on how to perform their duties. This is an opportunity to really learn more about what they need to do to succeed according to ISU Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.
The meeting is beneficial in a number of different ways and gives area leaders a fresh perspective on their roles.
The meeting will take place in Mason City on March 21st beginning at 7pm..