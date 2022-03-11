MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Ernst to President Biden: “Send the MiGs. Arm our Ukrainian friends now.”

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 hours agoLast Updated: March 11, 2022

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, urged the Biden administration to act immediately and arm the Ukrainian people with additional lethal aid—including MiG-29 fighter jets—and backfill NATO allies.

Ernst reiterated that the United States stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and commended the Ukrainian people for their resolve in the face of Vladimir Putin’s brutal assault on their sovereign nation.

