White Honored by Garner City Council

The Garner City Council took a moment to recognize one of their own who performed double duty work. With the departure of City Administrator Adam Kofoed, Deputy City Clerk Kelly White had to perform both her and his duties while the city council searched for a replacement. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt was very impressed at how she managed to handle it all and asked the council to vote on a resolution of appreciation.

The task was not an easy one for White, but she proved to the city, the mayor, and the council that she was more than capable of handling it

Collins has begun to get a handle on the numerous projects and issues that are facing the city right now.