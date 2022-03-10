Crime & PoliceNews

Price Sentenced on Aiding and Abetting Charges

March 7, 2022

Sarah Price of Mason City pled guilty to Count 2, 3, 4, and 5 “Aiding and Abetting,” under Iowa Code §703.1, the crime of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, and Count 13 – “Aiding and Abetting,” under Iowa Code §703.1, the crime of “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office between August and October 2021.  Price is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13, 2022.

