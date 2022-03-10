Matthew M. Vermedahl, age 34, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street in Emmons, Minnesota with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 13, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221