Julie K. Peterson, age 63 of Forest City, Iowa passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

A memorial visitation for Julie will be held from 1- 3 PM on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Schott Funeral Home 505 N. Clark St, Forest City, IA 50436.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at www.schottfuneral homes.com 641-585-2685