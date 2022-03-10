Obits
Janice Rosella (TerHark) Olinger
Janice Rosella (TerHark) Olinger, 94, of Mason City formerly of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Funeral services for Janice will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Jan Tjaden officiating.
Burial will take place at Amsterdam Cemetery, rural Goodell.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick’s Lane South
Belmond, Iowa 50421
641-444-3248