Wilma Jean Anderson, age 74 of Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating. Her family will greet guests one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scarville, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221