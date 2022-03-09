Henrickson Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Roger Henrickson was found in contempt of court for his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor. Henrickson was sentenced to serve 35 days in the Winnebago County Jail.

Henrickson also pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 25, 2022. Henrickson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Henrickson was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Henrickson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.