Grassley and Ernst Urge Production and Use of E-15

U. S. Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst met with reporters to discuss bringing down prices on gasoline and oil through the production and use of E-15 gasoline or ethanol.

Local and Iowa corn producers have been growing corn for use in the gasoline which has had some success nationally. With the banning of Russian oil imports, ethanol production would easily cover the gap according to numerous sources.

Ernst has introduced a bill which encourages the manufacturing and selling of ethanol blended with Iowa corn into Congress for consideration. The Senators believe that there are more than enough corn supplies to accomplish this endeavor. Ernst and Grassley continued their meeting with reporters by taking questions on the manufacturing and selling of ethanol nationwide.